Booker to headline South Carolina Democratic fundraiser

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDemocrats going to court this week over Kavanaugh documents Booker on Kavanaugh documents fight: 'Bring it' Kavanaugh an excellent fit to continue the Supreme Court's honored tradition MORE (D-N.J.) further fueled speculation he has his sights on a 2020 presidential run as he will headline a Democratic fundraiser in South Carolina in October.

He will attend the Orangeburg County Democratic Party’s fundraising gala that will have over a thousand South Carolina Democrats in attendance on Oct. 18, according to the Associated Press.

"As I've traveled across the country campaigning, I've seen unprecedented enthusiasm for a new generation of Democratic candidates," Booker said in a statement to the AP. "Now, we must turn that energy into action."

South Carolina hosts the South’s first presidential primary and is a key state to start building momentum in a campaign.

South Carolina’s African American community has proven to be a potent political force, propelling Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaHow to name a Senate space for John McCain Obama honors victims of 9/11: There's 'nothing' our resilience can’t overcome Kavanaugh an excellent fit to continue the Supreme Court's honored tradition MORE and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGOP spends big on ads to defend Senate majority Overnight Defense: Trump marks 9/11 anniversary | Mattis says Assad 'has been warned' on chemical weapons | US identifies first remains of returned Korean war troops Hillary Clinton honors victims of 9/11: May their bravery 'light our path forward' MORE to primary victories there in 2008 and 2016, respectively. Establishing early connections could pay dividends for Booker should he decide to run in 2020.

The report comes days after it was announced that Booker would also headline the Iowa Democratic Party’s 2018 Fall Gala in October. Iowa is host to the first presidential caucus that sets the tone for the primary process.

New Hampshire Democrats, constituents in another early presidential primary state and a general election swing state, also praised Booker for his sharp criticisms of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which he wielded to set himself apart from other potential 2020 contenders.

Should Booker run, he’d likely face off against a crowded Democratic field, and he isn’t the only possible 2020 competitor making early visits to key states.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBooker placing staffers in Iowa: report Booker to keynote Dem gala in Iowa San Juan mayor endorses Cynthia Nixon in New York gov race MORE has so far made trips to Iowa, Florida and South Carolina, among others. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBernie Sanders's son falls short in New Hampshire primary Chris Pappas wins Democratic House primary in New Hampshire On The Money: House, Senate to huddle on spending bills | Canada sounds optimistic note on NAFTA talks | Federal deficit soars to 5B | Job openings hit record high MORE (I-Vt.) has visited Iowa, North Carolina and New Hampshire, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFEMA has approved 3 percent of requests for Puerto Rico funeral aid Elizabeth Warren’s Accountable Capitalism Act isn’t radical – it’s a return to the roots of American economic prosperity Despite Democratic hopes, the 25th Amendment doesn't permit Trump's removal MORE (D-Mass.) has visited Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWashington Post fact-checker gives Harris four Pinocchios Kavanaugh an excellent fit to continue the Supreme Court's honored tradition Why Priests for Life support Judge Kavanaugh's nomination MORE (D-Calif.) has made trips to Florida, Virginia and Ohio.