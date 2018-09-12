Papadopoulos willing to testify before Congress

George PapadopoulosGeorge Demetrios PapadopoulosGallup chief: Americans have 'dismissed' idea that Trump acted illegally with Russia 'The View' grills Papadopoulos over Trump campaign work: 'Did they set you up?' The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — How will Obama impact the midterms? MORE, a former Trump campaign policy aide, told Politico Wednesday that he is willing to testify before Congress.

"I don't have an issue as long as my lawyers are fine," he said.

Papadopoulos' overseas activities were the initial trigger for the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

When the FBI cited Papadopoulos' involvement with Australian diplomat Alexander Downer when it opened the probe in Aug. 2016.

Papadopoulos reportedly told Downer he had been informed Russians had obtained thousands of Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGOP spends big on ads to defend Senate majority Overnight Defense: Trump marks 9/11 anniversary | Mattis says Assad 'has been warned' on chemical weapons | US identifies first remains of returned Korean war troops Hillary Clinton honors victims of 9/11: May their bravery 'light our path forward' MORE's emails by Joseph Mifsud, a professor with ties to the country. Whether Papadopoulos shared this information with the Trump campaign remains a mystery.

Papadopoulos' statement comes after he was sentenced to two weeks in jail for lying to the FBI about foreign interactions on Sep. 7.

Papadopoulos has gone on the offensive since then, suggesting Western intelligence officials set him up to incriminate Trump's campaign. According to Politico, he gone as far as to say that he is interested in testifying about these claims to the Senate and House Judiciary Committees.

Senator Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerVirginia reps urge Trump to declare federal emergency ahead of Hurricane Florence Hillicon Valley: Google takes heat from Trump, Congress | US cracking down on foreign hackers | Sanders steps up Amazon attack | Analysts predict iPhone prices would rise if production moved to US Charges against North Korea mark new phase in cyber crackdown MORE (D), Vice Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence, told reporters Wednesday that his committee has not made progress on bringing on Papadopolous to testify.

"The Chairman and I have both indicated that it would be very useful for Papadopolous to testify before the committee, he had put forward some documents, but we have not had an attempt to question him in person," Warner said.

Jacqueline Thompson contributed reporting.