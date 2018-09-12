Bannon seeks to boost Republican turnout in midterms with new film

Former senior White House adviser Steve BannonStephen (Steve) Kevin BannonChristie accuses Bannon of being Woodward's co-author GOP destroyed oversight — Dems obligated to clean up mess if elected Bannon wants to see sexual abuse tribunal instead of pope’s resignation MORE is hoping to rev up President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP warns crime, immigration will spike if Dems win Former NSA chief breaks with other ex-intel officials over Brennan letter Puerto Rico governor issues scathing statement after Trump touts response to hurricane MORE's base ahead of the midterms with a new documentary film slated to air on One America News Network Wednesday evening.
The movie, entitled "Trump @War," highlights Trump's work on foreign policy, trade and immigration while cautioning viewers that Democrats will likely attempt to impale his agenda and potentially impeach the president if they take back the House in November.
The pro-Trump film— which features commentary from former campaign manager Corey LewandowskiCorey R. LewandowskiGOP destroyed oversight — Dems obligated to clean up mess if elected Mystery builds over anonymous Trump official’s identity Lewandowski: I warned everybody that Cohen was going to become a problem MORE, former senior White House aide Sebastian GorkaSebastian Lukacs GorkaBarack Obama and the 'resister-in-chief' Trump allies want Congress to find anonymous op-ed author Washington's facade of civility was buried with McCain MORE, Fox News' Pete Hegseth and The Hill's Joe Concha — uses imagery of Trump supporters being physically and verbally attacked.
Bannon, who formerly served as Trump's campaign chief executive and left the White House after the publication of Michael Wolff's book about the administration, said he also plans to target vulnerable GOP districts by getting grassroots groups to show the movie at venues like churches and union halls.
"There's probably 20 districts that have to be held to hold the majority, and we're doing the compilation with Citizens of the American Public, an analysis with Pat Caddell and John McLaughlin and all the pollsters to target specifically what districts and then basically carpet bomb this thing into those districts," he told The Hill in an interview.
"On the left, you have the Times Up movement, you have the resistance, you have Tom Styers Next Generation, you have an entire Netroots Nation — you know, independent expenditure groups that are out there doing a great job," he said.
While Bannon expressed optimism Republicans can retain the majority if they’re able to spark enough enthusiasm, he acknowledged they face a number of challenges.
"You have to not just vote for Pete Sessions, part of our film is that to motivate people. You're going to have to walk a precinct for Pete Session and ring a doorbell and get other people to come out — that's what this is all about,” he said.
"The time to debate and argue about RINOs, that was in the primaries. It didn't happen, it is what it is, and any vote that's not for Nancy PelosiNancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiBudget hawk warns 'Tax Cuts 2.0.' would balloon debt NRA backs Manchin challenger Morrisey in W.Va. Senate race The stakes are sky-high for the pro-life cause in the upcoming midterms MORE for Speaker is for the Trump program.”
Bannon said the president realizes the importance midterms will have in carrying out his agenda and expects he will be in full campaign mode before the end of the month.
“November 6 is not a midterm — the intensity going up to this thing, it's his first re-elect and he's going to treat it like a re-elect,” he said.
"I think by the time we get to late-September, early-October the intensity of a presidential campaign will be here," he added.