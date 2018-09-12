Sheldon Whitehouse coasts to victory in Rhode Island primary

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehouseHillicon Valley: Sanders finds perfect target in Amazon | Cyberattacks are new fear 17 years after 9/11 | Firm outs alleged British Airways hackers | Trump to target election interference with sanctions | Apple creating portal for police data requests Apple to create portal for law enforcement data requests Overnight Health Care: Manchin fires gun at anti-ObamaCare lawsuit in new ad | More Dems come out against Kavanaugh | Michigan seeks Medicaid work requirements MORE (D-R.I.) won the Democratic primary for Rhode Island’s Senate seat, virtually assuring that he’ll win a third term in November.

Whitehouse, 62, defeated Patricia Fontes, an 81-year-old social activist and former educator, with 76.5 percent of the vote after 91 percent of precincts had reported, according to an Associated Press projection.

ADVERTISEMENT

No Senate incumbent has lost a primary in either party this campaign cycle.

Fontes, a first-time candidate, ran largely on an anti-war platform against Whitehouse, who was first elected to the Senate in 2006 after serving as Rhode Island attorney general from 1999 to 2003.

Whitehouse ran for governor in 2002, but was defeated in the Democratic primary.

Rhode Island’s Senate seat is expected to stay in Democratic hands because of the blue nature of the state, which backed Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGOP spends big on ads to defend Senate majority Overnight Defense: Trump marks 9/11 anniversary | Mattis says Assad 'has been warned' on chemical weapons | US identifies first remains of returned Korean war troops Hillary Clinton honors victims of 9/11: May their bravery 'light our path forward' MORE by more than 15 points in 2016. The seat is rated as "Solid Democratic" by Cook Political Report.

In November Whitehouse will face Republican attorney Robert Flanders, who served as an associate justice on the Rhode Island Supreme Court.