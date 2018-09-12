Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is narrowly ahead of Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyGOP warns crime, immigration will spike if Dems win Senate rankings: 10 seats most likely to flip Eight weeks out: Dems see narrow path to Senate majority MORE (R-Ariz.) in the Arizona Senate race, according to a new Fox News poll.

Sinema is leading McSally by three percentage points at 47 to 44 percent, according to the poll of Arizona likely voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fox News poll comes hours after an ABC15–OH Predictive Insights poll found McSally leading Sinema, and two days after a Gravis Marketing poll found them in a dead heat

McSally and Sinema are locked in a competitive race to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP spends big on ads to defend Senate majority Senate rankings: 10 seats most likely to flip McConnell: Election will be 'very challenging' for Senate Republicans MORE (R-Ariz.).

Sinema in the Fox News poll is favored among women, voters under the age of 45 and non-white voters. She also receives higher popularity ratings than her Republican opponent, with 52 percent of those polled reporting favorable views compared to 47 percent favorability for McSally.

Seventy-seven percent of Sinema's supporters said they are sure they will vote for her while 70 percent of McSally's backers said the same.

Democrats see the Arizona race as an opportunity to flip a Republican seat in November. The Cook Political Report labels the race as a "toss up."