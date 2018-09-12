Poll: Democrat McCaskill leads Republican Hawley by 3 points in Missouri Senate race

Incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) leads Republican challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, by a slim margin in the state's Senate race, according to a new Fox News poll.

McCaskill is polling at 44 percent among likely Missouri voters, compared to Hawley's 41 percent, according to the poll.

Among those surveyed, 8 percent said they were undecided. More than a quarter of those who backed a candidate in the poll said they could back another candidate in November's midterm elections.

Nonpartisan political handicapper, The Cook Political Report, has rated the Missouri Senate race as a “toss-up.” An NBC/Marist Poll released earlier this month showed the two candidates in a statistical tie.

The Fox News poll was conducted from Sept. 8-11 with the Democratic firm Anderson Robbins Research and the Republican firm Shaw & Company Research and interviewed 675 likely voters in Missouri. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.