Live coverage: Cuomo, Nixon face off in high-stakes New York primary

Voters in New York will head to the polls on Thursday for the final primary of the 2018 midterm elections.

The most notable race is the nationally watched Democratic gubernatorial primary between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon.

Polls indicate that Cuomo should cruise to victory and be poised for a third term. But Nixon believes she can convert progressive energy into an upset victory.

New York already held a June primary for its federal elections, where Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez landed a huge upset over Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyCarper fends off progressive challenger in Delaware primary Election Countdown: Fallout from Massachusetts stunner | In Delaware, Carper looks to avoid next progressive upset | Dem 2020 primary already in full swing | How a Dem ex-governor hopes to take red-state Tennessee | GOP challengers hit Dems over tax votes The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Day Two: Kavanaugh to spar with hostile Democrats MORE (D). New Yorkers will now vote in local and statewide elections.

Also keep an eye on the Democratic attorney general race which has become a three-way nail-biter between Letitia James, a New York City public advocate, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) and progressive law professor Zephyr Teachout.

Nixon campaigns, votes in New York City

1:40 p.m.

Nixon has been campaigning this morning in Union Square, a neighborhood in Manhattan, before casting her vote.

She wrote on Twitter around 10 a.m. that she was "greeting voters and voters-to-be" and also tweeted photos of herself voting earlier in the morning, saying "just cast my ballot for a New York that works for all of us."

Nixon is closely associated with the city given she gained fame as an actress in "Sex and the City" and has been a long-time resident.

Just cast my ballot for a New York that works for all of us. #TeamCynthia pic.twitter.com/M0cgT7EmDP — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 13, 2018

- Michael Burke

Cuomo and Nixon get endorsed by celebrities

12:27 p.m.

This being New York, celebrities have also weighed in.

On Cuomo's camp, are rapper Nicki Minaj and actress Amy Schumer, with the comedian writing on Instagram that Nixon wouldn't "know what the heck to do."

But rapper T.I. has gone with Nixon, tweeting a video in which the actress talks about her support for legalizing marijuana, but he acknowledged not knowing much about the "Sex and the City" actress.

"I have no idea who this brilliant lady is," T.I. tweeted. "But she’s invited to my next bbq/family gathering and if she’s running for anything…ANYTHING I SAY..She's got my vote!!!"

I have no idea who this brilliant lady is...But she’s invited to my next bbq/family gathering and if she’s running for anything...ANYTHING I SAY..She’s got my vote!!!Right on to the Righteous Decent White People out there,using their privilege to make a difference!!!#USorELSE✊ pic.twitter.com/lZkV7K1cIe — T.I. (@Tip) September 10, 2018

Meanwhile, "West Wing" alumni Richard Schiff and Allison Janney have thrown their weight behind Nixon, saying people are tired of "cynical, self-serving corporate Democrats."

– Michael Burke

Cuomo votes with girlfriend Sara Lee

12:01 p.m.

Cuomo, accompanied by TV chef and longtime girlfriend Sandra Lee, voted in the New York primary in a polling station in Mt. Kisco, a village in Westchester, a little outside of New York City.

The governor's campaign for a third term comes amid rising speculation of presidential ambitions in 2020, though he has consistently tamped down such talk.

EARLIER: @NYGovCuomo joined by girlfriend Sandra Lee casts his ballot in the Democratic primary at a polling site in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/pJKQuqPUso — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) September 13, 2018

– Rafael Nam

Polls show Cuomo trouncing Nixon

11:48 a.m.