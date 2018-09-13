DNC chair retweets 'good news' that majority of Dem candidates are women, minorities

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE retweeted a message praising the "good news" that women and minorities make up the majority of politicians running for House seats, not white men.

Perez retweeted a message from DNC's organizing director Amanda Brown Lierman, who wrote that "[w]omen and people of color make up the majority of politicians running for House seats on the Democratic ticket."

"Good news - This is NOT an onion article headline. Even better news - Women and people of color make up the majority of politicians running for House seats on the Democratic ticket! Look out world. Change is coming!" Lierman wrote.

A Politico analysis of 125 Democrats running for open House seats or against incumbents in November found that 65 of the candidates are women, while 30 people of color have won Democratic primaries for House seats so far this cycle.

“These grass-roots candidates came out of nonpolitical, nontraditional networks, meaning that they’re running very different kinds of campaigns than we’ve ever seen,” Martha McKenna, a Democratic consultant, told Politico.

The analysis follows news from last month that a record number of female candidates have won major party nominations for governorships and House seats in the past year.

White men are still over-represented in both chambers of Congress, including among caucuses from both parties.

A study last year found that despite representing 31 percent of the population, white men still represented 73 percent of all Republican candidates for elected positions, while also representing 55 percent of Democratic candidates.