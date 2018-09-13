Herman Cain launches super PAC to support President Trump's agenda

Former Republican presidential candidate and radio host Herman Cain on Thursday launched a new super PAC to support President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Democrat McCaskill leads Republican Hawley by 3 points in Missouri Senate race Pence cancels trip to Georgia after Hurricane Florence path changes Trump's school safety commission will not support age limits for gun purchases: report MORE’s agenda and Republican policies.

The super PAC, America Fighting Back PAC, will aim to support Trump “in the face of unprecedented liberal opposition” and protect the GOP’s majorities in the Senate and House ahead of November’s midterm elections, according to a press release.

Cain launched the super PAC along with Floyd Brown, the founder of The Western Journal, a conservative news site.

Cain and Brown said in a joint statement that the PAC will “fight back agains the socialist movement’s dangerous agenda.”

“Americans are sick and tired of liberal elites—now combined with a radical socialist movement—treating President Trump and congressional Republicans with utter disrespect and dishonesty,” they said. “On behalf of the millions of Americans who love our country and support our president, America Fighting Back PAC is determined to fight back against the socialist movement’s dangerous agenda. We will advance the America First policies that are already moving the country in the right direction.”

The super PAC has a team of “political, marketing, and social media experts who support President Trump” and who will look to “fight the Democratic obstruction and biased media coverage that have plagued his first term in office,” according to the press release.

Cain, who ran for the presidency in 2012, has been a vocal supporter for Trump during his time in office.