By Michael Burke - 09/13/18 06:14 PM EDT
Voters in New York report problems at polling locations
Voters in New York reported a number of problems at polling locations during the state's primary on Thursday.

Some voters found themselves no longer on voter rolls, while others said they weren't able to vote after their party affiliation had been switched without their knowledge.

New York was holding primaries for governor and attorney general on Thursday, with polls set to close at 9:00 p.m.

Among those affected was Huffington Post editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen who said in a tweet that her name had not been on voter rolls.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's son, Dante de Blasio, was also among those who found themselves not on the rolls, the mayor said.

 

Other voters on Thursday said they went to their polling locations to cast their votes, only to find out that they couldn't because their party had been switched without their permission. 

Up-and-coming Democratic star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez retweeted a message from a Stony Brook professor saying some ballots for the attorney general race had been misprinted, which had caused confusion and led people to vote for more than one candidate in the race.

A snapshot of the ballot showed that the four candidates for attorney general had been split into two rows, creating confusion.

Ocasio-Cortez said her ballot did not look like the one the professor had posted, asking "Are New York ballots not standardized across the state?" 

Cynthia Nixon, the former "Sex and the City" actress who is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D), urged voters to call a voter protection hotline if they weren't on the rolls and were unsure what to do.

New York City has historically had issues with voter rolls. The New York Attorney General’s office found in 2016 that the city's board of elections had illegally taken about 200,000 names in 2014 and 2015 from voter rolls.