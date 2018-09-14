Rasmussen poll: Gillum leads DeSantis by 6 points in Florida governor’s race

Democrat Andrew Gillum lead Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisPuerto Rican MLB manager rips Trump for denying hurricane death toll Paul Ryan: ‘No reason to dispute’ Puerto Rico death toll Ana Navarro unloads on Trump's Puerto Rico tweets: 'Wrong in every single way' MORE (R-Fla.) by 6 points in a new poll on Florida’s gubernatorial race.

Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, leads DeSantis 48 percent to 42 percent in the Rasmussen Reports poll of likely voters released on Friday.

Two percent of respondents said they would prefer another candidate and eight percent of voters are undecided.

Voters who say they are certain to vote in the upcoming election gave Gillum an even larger edge — 49 percent to 44 percent.

Separately, a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll released Wednesday showed Gillum with a 4 point lead over DeSantis.

Gillum won an upset victory over a more centrist Democrat, former Rep. Gwen Graham Gwendolyn GrahamPoll: Gillum leads DeSantis by 4 points in Florida governor race DeSantis denounces false post claiming Gillum wants slavery reparations Poll: Gillum leads DeSantis by 3 points in Florida governor race MORE (Fla.), in a primary last month.

Gillum has maintained a lead over DeSantis since the first publicly released poll after his primary win.

DeSantis, a three-term congressman, easily defeated Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam last month in the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary after being backed by President Trump Donald John TrumpSouth Carolina detention centers say it will not relocate inmates in mandatory evacuation zones Letitia James routs three Dems to win New York AG primary Trump slams Kerry for 'illegal' meetings with Iran MORE in the race.

The Rasmussen poll was conducted among 800 likely Florida voters between Sept. 10-11 and has a margin of error +/- 3.5 percentage points.