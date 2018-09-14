Former Virginia Gov. McAuliffe to visit Iowa, fueling 2020 speculation

The Iowa Democratic Party announced Friday that former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) will attend voter outreach events in the state next week to encourage turnout in 2018, according to The Associated Press.

McAuliffe, who is also a former chairman for the Democratic National Committee, is known to be considering a 2020 presidential run. Iowa holds the first caucus in the presidential contest and often sets the tone for a presidential campaign.

The former governor and ally of the Clinton family would likely join a crowded Democratic field in 2020.

McAuliffe is widely considered a moderate and would be in a contest where many candidates are jockeying for the approval of the party’s progressive wing.

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), as well as former Vice President Joe Biden, are among those speculated to have presidential ambitions.

The Iowa Democratic Party announced last week that Booker would keynote its 2018 Fall Gala next month. Booker has also visited Wisconsin, Ohio, Florida and Virginia.

Other contenders have also begun making early visits to states that are crucial in presidential campaigns.

Biden has so far made trips to Iowa, Florida and South Carolina, among others. Sanders has visited Iowa, North Carolina and New Hampshire, Warren has visited Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio and Harris has made trips to Florida, Virginia and Ohio.