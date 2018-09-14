DeSantis removes ex-lawmaker from fundraiser after alleged racial slurs

Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisPuerto Rican MLB manager rips Trump for denying hurricane death toll Paul Ryan: ‘No reason to dispute’ Puerto Rico death toll Ana Navarro unloads on Trump's Puerto Rico tweets: 'Wrong in every single way' MORE blocked former Miami state lawmaker Matt Arza from co-chairing a fundraiser over allegations he had made racial slurs in the past, Politico reported on Friday.

"Ralph Arza’s name was removed because of hurtful and disgusting racial slurs that he has used in the past. He is not affiliated with our campaign," the DeSantis campaign said in a written statement to Politico.

According to Politico, former state Rep. Arza has faced allegations of using racial slurs, including calling Miami-Dade County’s first black schools chief a “black piece of s---” in Spanish, which Arza had denied.

After a fellow GOP lawmaker complained about the comment, Politico reported that Arza got drunk and left a series of threatening messages on his colleague's cell phone, at one point using a racial slur.

Arza did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Hill. The DeSantis campaign also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DeSantis, who resigned as Congressman earlier this week to focus on his campaign, has found himself in hot water after saying Floridians could not afford to “monkey this up” by electing his opponent, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who's African American.

DeSantis has strongly denied the comment had anything to do with race.

DeSantis is facing a tough race, according to recent polls. A Rasmussen poll released earlier on Friday showed Gillum leading DeSantis by 6 points.