Jeb Bush campaigns with Rick Scott in Florida

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) joined current Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) on the campaign trail Saturday as Scott faces off in a tight race against incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonGroup of Parkland parents endorse Nelson's reelection bid The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Cuomo wins and Manafort plea deal Ana Navarro unloads on Trump's Puerto Rico tweets: 'Wrong in every single way' MORE (D) for Nelson's Senate seat.

The former governor posted a tweet Saturday with a picture of Bush, Scott, Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart Mario Rafael Diaz-BalartGOP shrugs off Trump shutdown threat Trump faces long odds in avoiding big spending bill 'Minibus' spending conference committee abruptly canceled MORE (R), and former Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart (R) on Scott's "Let’s Get To Work" campaign bus as the group traveled to several campaign stops across the state.

"Glad to be on the Let’s Get To Work bus with Rick Scott," Bush wrote.

Glad to be on the Let’s Get To Work bus with Rick Scott. pic.twitter.com/C0a0suohE2 — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) September 15, 2018

Posts on Scott's Twitter feed show the group attending several campaign stops during the day, including a rally in Palm Beach, Fla., and a stop for lunch in Boca Raton.

The Make Washington Work Bus Tour kicked off with a great rally in Palm Beach Gardens this morning! pic.twitter.com/v9vPDTcda4 — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) September 15, 2018

Stop number two today on the Make Washington Work Bus Tour: The Griddle in Boca Raton. pic.twitter.com/RRYxmodiiW — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) September 15, 2018

Saturday's campaign tour comes just a day after Scott appeared at an invite-only campaign event in Tampa, Fla., alongside Bush's brother, former President George W. Bush.

Scott, who is term-limited under Florida's constitution, is facing Nelson in one of the most closely watched Senate battles in the 2018 midterm election cycle. Republicans hope to pick up Nelson's seat as they attempt to block Democrats from regaining control of the Senate in November's midterms.

A poll released earlier this month showed the race tied, with both candidates maintaining 49 percent support. Nelson, however, held a 13-point advantage among independent voters, according to the Quinnipiac University poll.

Democrats need a net gain of two Senate seats and 23 House seats to retake both chambers of Congress in November's midterms.