Sinema defends record on military after old anti-war flyers resurface

Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) is defending her support for the armed forces after a CNN investigation uncovered her past criticism of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Flyers first reported by a K-File investigation were created by a group Sinema co-founded to protest the two wars sharply criticized the Bush administration and U.S. policy in the Middle East.

One flyer depicts a U.S. soldier as a skeleton marching against protesters.

"This is not about the United States doing the right and moral thing by a toppling an evil dictator," she said during a local news interview in 2004. "This is more about the United States having access to the oil and the power and control and world stature that it's seeking. It's not about the individuals in Iraq."

Rhetoric on the posters and in Sinema's interview, which largely remains aimed at the Bush administration's invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan, seems to contradict Sinema's congressional record and her public stance as a moderate Democrat and member of the "Blue Dog Democrat" caucus.

Since taking office, Sinema has voted with Republicans in favor of halting refugee admissions from Iraq and Syria in 2015, and opposed the Obama-era Iran nuclear agreement. Last year, she supported the Trump administration's strike on Syria after a suspected chemical weapons attack.

"Striking at Assad's capacity to deploy chemical weapons sends a powerful signal that the use of these heinous weapons will not be tolerated. The administration must work with Congress to develop a clear, unified, and effective strategy to end the conflict in Syria, remove Assad from power, address the humanitarian crisis, and defeat ISIS," she said last April in a statement.

In a statement to CNN, her campaign spokesperson said that Sinema "comes from a military family and is very proud of her record supporting Arizona's servicemembers, veterans, and their families."

Sinema's opponent for Arizona's Senate seat, Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyWomen candidates set nationwide records Poll: Sinema narrowly leads McSally in Arizona Senate race Election Countdown: What to watch in final primaries | Dems launch M ad buy for Senate races | Senate seats most likely to flip | Trump slump worries GOP | Koch network's new super PAC MORE (R), an Air Force veteran, hammered her last month in an add over her past anti-war activism.

“While we were in harm’s way in uniform, Kyrsten Sinema was protesting us in a pink tutu and denigrating our service,” McSally said in an ad.

“The world is a dangerous place,” she added. “We need strong leaders who understand the threat and respect our troops. Kyrsten Sinema fails the test.”