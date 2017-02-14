Pelosi calls on FBI to accelerate probe of Trump ties to Russia

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is pressing her call for the FBI to step up its investigation of President Trump’s ties to Russia in the wake of national security advisor Michael Flynn’s abrupt resignation.

“Flynn’s resignation is a reflection of the poor judgment of President Trump and demands answers to the grave questions over the President’s involvement,” Pelosi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pelosi also repeated a call for a bipartisan commission to investigate Russia’s role in the 2016 election and its relationship with the Trump administration.

Flynn resigned on Monday amid reports that he discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with the country’s ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. Those conversations included one on Dec. 29, the same day that former President Barack Obama Barack ObamaMichelle responds to Barack with her own Valentine's tweet Five Americans in the advancement of nuclear technology Obama wishes Michelle a happy Valentine's Day MORE imposed fresh sanctions against the Kremlin for its interference in the U.S. presidential election.

Several Trump administration officials, including Vice President Pence, had previously denied that Flynn ever had such conversations with Kislyak. The embattled national security adviser reportedly apologized to Pence on Friday for misleading him.

Pelosi said over the weekend that Flynn should be suspended from his post while the FBI reviewed his contacts with Russia.

"The President and his National Security Advisor have given the Russians the impression that whatever they do, they are not to worry, because the Trump White House will not stand against their aggression,” Pelosi said in a statement on Saturday.

“General Flynn should be suspended and have his intelligence clearance revoked until the facts are known about his secret contacts with the Russians," she said.