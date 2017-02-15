House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz Jason ChaffetzReport: Trump ally to review intelligence agencies Chaffetz asks DOJ inspector general to investigate Flynn leaks Dems: 'Crazy' to trust GOP to investigate Flynn MORE (R-Utah) on Wednesday asked the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate the intelligence leaks that led to the ousting of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.



"Over the last several days, there have been a series of news articles recounting potentially classified national security information," Chaffetz wrote in a letter, also signed by the chair of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Bob Goodlatte Bob GoodlatteReport: Trump ally to review intelligence agencies Chaffetz asks DOJ inspector general to investigate Flynn leaks Lawmakers debate allowing cameras in courtrooms MORE (R-Va.).



"We have serious concerns about the potential protection of classified information here ... the release of classified information can, by definition, have grave effects on national security. In light of this, we request that your office begin an immediate investigation into whether classified information was mishandled here," the lawmakers wrote.





Anonymous officials told news outlets that Flynn had spoken with the Russian ambassador about sanctions before Trump office and misled White House officials including Vice President Pence about their conversations. He resigned on Monday.

In the wake of his resignation, Trump has trained his focus on the leaks, writing on Twitter, "The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by "intelligence" like candy. Very un-American!"

"No matter where you are on the political spectrum, you cannot have classified information migrating out into a non-classified setting," Chaffetz said during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.



"Same with Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonChaffetz asks DOJ inspector general to investigate Flynn leaks Report: Intelligence officials withhold information from Trump Clinton receives standing ovation from Broadway audience MORE, same with Donald Trump Donald TrumpChaffetz asks DOJ inspector general to investigate Flynn leaks FBI releases documents related to Trump apartment discrimination case GOP rep: Intelligence community too 'dishonest' to 'accept at face value' on Russia MORE, and same with those in the intelligence world or at the Department of Justice who get to see this information," the lawmaker said. "They just can’t hand it out like candy and favors to those in the news media. Can't do it."

Chaffetz said the Oversight Committee won't probe the circumstances surrounding Flynn.