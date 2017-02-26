Pelosi: Trump administration has 'done nothing'

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday said the Trump administration has “done nothing” in the weeks since the president took office on Jan. 20.

“What has the Trump administration done?” Pelosi asked during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

“From their inaugural address, where they talked about decay and carnage, they’ve done nothing except put Wall Street first, make America sick again, instill fear in our immigration population in our country and make sure Russia maintains its grip on our foreign policy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats have slammed the Trump administration for its plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare, using the tagline “Make America Sick Again,” as a play off of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

White House officials have maintained that Trump is implementing the agenda he campaigned on, from repealing and replacing ObamaCare to building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Republicans took the first step toward repealing the healthcare legislation last month through a budget reconciliation and are currently working on a plan to replace the law.