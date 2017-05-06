House Democrat offers to hold town halls for Republicans

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) said "if it takes a Democrat" to explain House Republicans' healthcare bill, he's willing to do it.

"Maybe a Democrat ought to go into every district where a Republican who supported TrumpCare won't hold a town hall meeting, and do it for them," he said during an interview on MSNBC.

"I think every Republican who voted for this thing ought to have to stand in front of their voters and explain it," Maloney said.

"And if it takes a Democrat to go in and do it for them for a while, I'll explain what's in this bill, and if he doesn't like it, he should stand up and explain it himself."

The House last week passed legislation aimed at repealing and replacing ObamaCare, taking a major step toward a long-held GOP goal and setting in motion an overhaul of the nation's health system.

The narrow 217-213 vote was a victory for GOP leaders.

After the vote, President Trump, flanked by House Republicans, said from the White House Rose Garden he was "confident" the Senate would also vote to repeal ObamaCare.