Poll: Dems lead Republicans by 16 points on generic House ballot

Democrats hold a 16-point lead over Republicans in a generic House ballot, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

The Quinnipiac University Poll found that 54 percent of respondents said they would like to see the Democrats control the House of Representatives, while 38 percent said the Republicans. Eight percent said they did not know or had no answer.

A majority of Americans disapproves of the job both parties are doing in Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seventy-one percent of respondents disapprove of the job Republicans are doing in Congress, while 22 percent approve.

Fifty-eight percent disapprove of the job Democrats are doing, while 34 percent approve.

Republicans currently hold 238 seats in the House, meaning Democrats need to flip at least 25 seats in the 2018 mid-term elections to gain a majority in the lower chamber.

The same poll also found that President Trump’s job approval rating has dipped to a near-record low of 36 percent.

“There is no way to spin or sugarcoat these sagging numbers,” Tim Malloy, the assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a press release.

“The erosion of white men, white voters without college degrees and independent voters, the declaration by voters that President Donald Trump Donald TrumpOvernight Cybersecurity: Comey fallout | Senate Intel subpoenas Flynn | Bots jump into net neutrality fight | Senators want WH answers on cyber policy OPINION: Watergate Part 2? The similarities between Trump and Nixon Turkey president: Trump arming Syrian Kurds a ‘mistake’ MORE’s first 100 days were mainly a failure and deepening concerns about Trump’s honesty, intelligence and level headedness are red flags that the administration simply can't brush away.”

The Quinnipiac survey was conducted from May 4 to 9, surveying 1,078 voters across the country. It has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

By comparison, Democrats currently hold a 5.8 point lead on Republicans, according to the RealClearPolitics poll average of the generic House ballot.