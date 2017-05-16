 

Dem lawmakers voice shock, outrage on Comey memo

By Brooke Seipel - 05/16/17 07:07 PM EDT
Dem lawmakers voice shock, outrage on Comey memo
© Victoria Sarno Jordan

Democratic lawmakers are expressing shock and outrage following a bombshell report that President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to end the federal investigation into Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey's memo, the details of which were reported by The New York Times and other outlets, detailed a February meeting in which Trump reportedly told him, "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go."

The story dropped as the White House continued to grapple with the aftermath of Trump's surprise firing of Comey last week and a separate fallout Monday after reports emerged that Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Democrats doubled down on calls for a special prosecutor to investigate Trump campaign ties to Russia following news of the Comey memo Tuesday, while others called the actions by the president "obstruction of justice."

“We are witnessing an obstruction of justice case unfolding in real time," Sen. Richard BlumenthalRichard BlumenthalDem senators push for probe of Sessions over Comey firing Dem lawmakers voice shock, outrage on Comey memo Eight days that shook Trump's Washington MORE (D-Conn.) said in a statement.

"I am stunned that any of my colleagues would possibly oppose the appointment of an independent special prosecutor after this astonishing revelation and other mounting evidence of political interference in a criminal investigation," he said.

Rep. Gerry ConnollyGerry ConnollyDem lawmakers voice shock, outrage on Comey memo Hopes of bipartisanship fade amid Comey chaos Overnight Cybersecurity: Ransomware attack – where we stand now | Researchers find North Korean connection | Lawmakers to vote on cyber bills MORE (Va.) and other Democrats echoed that sentiment.

"Obstruction is obstruction. Doesn't matter whether you are an insider or outsider, whether the establishment likes you or not," Connolly said in an interview with Fox News. "This is a country of due process of law. When you are intimidating ... when you are explicit in trying to persuade that director to back off a specific investigation of a specific individual, that's obstruction of justice."

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) stopped short of calling for impeachment while speaking with reporters off the House Floor, but called the report "a smoking gun" and "a sad day for our country."

See how other Democrats reacted below:

Tags Richard Blumenthal Sheldon Whitehouse Gerry Connolly Dick Durbin Chris Coons Ed Markey Bob Casey