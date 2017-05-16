Democratic lawmakers are expressing shock and outrage following a bombshell report that President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to end the federal investigation into Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey's memo, the details of which were reported by The New York Times and other outlets, detailed a February meeting in which Trump reportedly told him, "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go."

The story dropped as the White House continued to grapple with the aftermath of Trump's surprise firing of Comey last week and a separate fallout Monday after reports emerged that Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Democrats doubled down on calls for a special prosecutor to investigate Trump campaign ties to Russia following news of the Comey memo Tuesday, while others called the actions by the president "obstruction of justice."

“We are witnessing an obstruction of justice case unfolding in real time," Sen. Richard Blumenthal Richard BlumenthalDem senators push for probe of Sessions over Comey firing Dem lawmakers voice shock, outrage on Comey memo Eight days that shook Trump's Washington MORE (D-Conn.) said in a statement.

"I am stunned that any of my colleagues would possibly oppose the appointment of an independent special prosecutor after this astonishing revelation and other mounting evidence of political interference in a criminal investigation," he said.

Rep. Gerry Connolly Gerry ConnollyDem lawmakers voice shock, outrage on Comey memo Hopes of bipartisanship fade amid Comey chaos Overnight Cybersecurity: Ransomware attack – where we stand now | Researchers find North Korean connection | Lawmakers to vote on cyber bills MORE (Va.) and other Democrats echoed that sentiment.

"Obstruction is obstruction. Doesn't matter whether you are an insider or outsider, whether the establishment likes you or not," Connolly said in an interview with Fox News. "This is a country of due process of law. When you are intimidating ... when you are explicit in trying to persuade that director to back off a specific investigation of a specific individual, that's obstruction of justice."

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) stopped short of calling for impeachment while speaking with reporters off the House Floor, but called the report "a smoking gun" and "a sad day for our country."

See how other Democrats reacted below:

If reports are true, Trump's attempt to shut down the FBI’s Flynn investigation is an assault on the rule of law. https://t.co/vo4mpcmi1K pic.twitter.com/kYUW4kdLYd — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) May 16, 2017

This president is out of control. Republicans: do your jobs or be on the wrong side of history. We need a special prosecutor now. https://t.co/S2UfL26jjS — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) May 16, 2017

We are now beyond the realm of @POTUS being not normal. We are in the territory of criminal activity. #ComeyMemo https://t.co/Ben2UePXyt — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 16, 2017

Asking FBI to drop an investigation is obstruction of justice. Obstruction of justice is an impeachable offense.https://t.co/cQT5kVuWeD — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) May 16, 2017

.@RepCummings: #POTUS #Trump has not had to answer to anyone. We have a smoking gun. This is a sad day for our country. #TrumpComey — House OversightDems (@OversightDems) May 16, 2017

Tonight’s news is exactly why I asked this question of Acting FBI Director McCabe last week: pic.twitter.com/0Ci2WCkCq2 — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) May 16, 2017

If true, Trump’s statement shows he tried to influence the FBI investigation into his ties to Russia. We are not letting this go. #ComeyMemo pic.twitter.com/GxA34d8NQr — Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) May 16, 2017

We are witnessing an obstruction of justice case unfolding in real time. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) May 16, 2017

There is no defense for @POTUS divulging classified information that compromises our national security. #TrumpRussiahttps://t.co/vwVG674zJj — Rep. Scott Peters (@RepScottPeters) May 16, 2017