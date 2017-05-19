Ryan on 2018 worries: ‘Blah, blah, blah’

Speaker Paul Ryan Paul RyanFormer state rep wins GOP primary for Mulvaney's seat after recount The Hill's 12:30 Report CBO score of GOP healthcare bill to be released Wednesday MORE (R-Wis.) on Friday brushed off talk of a possible Democratic wave sweeping Republicans out of Congress in 2018.

“Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah is what I think about that stuff,” Ryan told conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt.

Democrats are salivating over their prospects of taking back the House and Senate next year with President Trump embroiled in a series of scandals involving Russia’s efforts to sway the 2016 election in his favor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports emerged this week that Trump shared highly classified intelligence information with top Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting and that Trump pressed then-FBI Director James Comey to halt his investigation into Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

But Ryan argued that Republicans are moving forward with their healthcare and tax reform agenda, regardless of Trump’s bad news cycle.

“He clearly did have a bad two weeks,” Ryan conceded. “It’s my hope that he rights the ship and keeps going. … We’re still doing our work. We’re still going to deliver.”

In response to his "blah, blah, blah" remark, Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong tweeted: "I didn't give him that talking point, but I'm good with it."