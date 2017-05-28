8th graders refuse to take photo with Paul Ryan

Nearly 100 eighth graders from New Jersey decided to sit out a group photo with House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Ryan8th graders refuse to take photo with Paul Ryan Dems plot recess offensive on ObamaCare President Trump needs to make some huuuge changes, and soon MORE (R-Wis.) during a class trip to Washington, D.C. on Friday.

The students from South Orange Middle School who declined to take a picture with the Republican leader opted to sit in a parking lot while their peers took part in the photo op, according to Mashable's report on Sunday.

“I think that taking the picture represents that you agree with the same political views and I don’t agree with his political views so I chose not to be in it,” eighth grader Wendy Weeks told local New Jersey newspaper The Village Green.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t want to be in because he believes in most of what Trump believes in,” Louis Maynard-Parisi, another student, added.

However, there were students who jumped at the opportunity for a photo with the third most powerful politician in the U.S. despite their partisan differences.

“I thought it would be interesting to see one of the nation’s lawmakers in person even if I strongly disagree with many of his views,” student Alex Klint said.

Ryan posted the photo on his Instagram page with the caption “Got that Friday Feeling.”