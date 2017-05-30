GOP rep avoids saying whether every American is entitled to eat

Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.) on Saturday avoiding directly answering a question on whether all Americans are entitled to eat.

During an interview with NPR’s “Weekend Edition Saturday,” Smith discussed farm subsidies and cutting food stamps with host Scott Simon.

“Well, let me ask you this bluntly — is every American entitled to eat?” Simon asked.

“Well, they — nutrition, obviously, we know is very important. And I would hope that we can look to,” Smith responded.

“Well, not just important, it's essential for life. Is every American entitled to eat?” Simon asked again.

Smith answered the question by saying “it is essential. It is essential.”

Simon asked a third time, also asking whether food stamps should be an “ultimate guarantor.”

“I think that we know that, given the necessity of nutrition, there could be a number of ways that we could address that,” Smith responded.

President Trump’s budget proposal, released last week, includes cuts to Medicaid and food stamp programs.