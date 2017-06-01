GOP rep: If climate change is real, God will 'take care of it'

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) told constituents last week that he believes if climate change is a real problem, God can fix it.

“I believe there’s been climate change since the beginning of time. I think there are cycles. Do I think that man has some impact? Yeah, of course. Can man change the entire universe? No.

“I believe there’s climate change,” Walberg said at a town hall last Friday in Coldwater, Mich., according to the Huffington Post , which obtained video of the exchange.

“Why do I believe that? Well, as a Christian, I believe that there is a creator in God who is much bigger than us. And I’m confident that, if there’s a real problem, he can take care of it.”

Walberg said during the town hall he doesn't expect everyone to agree with him on that view.

President Trump reportedly plans to pull the United States out of the Paris climate change agreement Thursday.

The move would mark a dramatic departure from the Obama administration, which was instrumental in crafting the deal. It also would make the U.S. an outlier among the world's nations, nearly all of which support the climate change accord.

The Obama administration, which helped negotiate the pact, had promised a 26 to 28 percent cut in the country’s emissions, a pledge that Republicans had slammed as necessitating expensive, job-killing regulations.

Trump, who doubts the science behind climate change, has already begun the process of reversing American climate policies.