Issa holds raucous town hall

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) faced his constituents during a contentious town hall Saturday, just days after he was seen photographing protesters from the rooftop of his district office building.

“Indivisible is an organized protest movement with paid people running it on a national basis,” Issa said, responding to a question about his past comments on paid protesters.

“I have never looked at anybody in any of my town hall meetings and said you’re a paid protestors,” he said responding to hisses and boos.

Issa also faced vocal backlash for voting to repeal and replace ObamaCare with the Republican alternative, the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

He responded to the backlash saying, “Sometimes you see two hundred of your constituents, five hundred of your constituents, and you see the same ones again and again, and many of you are those five-hundred constituents.”

“How rude!” one attendee yelled back.

Issa was narrowly re-elected in November by a 1,600 vote margin. The nine-term House member will face re-election again in 2018.

Mike Levin, one of Issa’s Democratic opponents, was present at Saturday’s town hall and was live tweeting.

Darrell Issa just told Town Hall attendees that Indivisible groups are "paid protestors" -- video soon. — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) June 3, 2017

Levin also posted a photo Tuesday of Issa on the rooftop of his office building taking pictures of protesters.

Yes, this is really @DarrellIssa on the roof of his district office building. Too afraid to come speak with assembled constituents below. pic.twitter.com/wCYRjO8Ev8 — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) May 30, 2017

House Republicans have been facing angry crowds back in their districts as constituents upset with their local lawmakers and President Trump's policies seek to use the events as a forum to voice their discontent.

--This report was updated on June 4 at 9:52 a.m.