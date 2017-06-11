Rep. Jared Polis to run for Colorado governor

Rep. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) will run for governor in 2018, the congressman said in an interview with The Denver Post.

“This is a campaign of big, bold ideas, and I’m trying to make them happen,” Polis told the newspaper. “We want a Colorado that works for everybody.”

Polis joins a packed race to replace Gov. John Hickenlooper (D), who cannot run again due to term limits.

Polis told the newspaper that he plans to focus his campaign on renewable energy, pushing companies in Colorado to give employees stock options and free early childhood education.

Polis, who made millions from various online business endeavors, plans to put his own money into the race for governor.

“I wouldn’t ask other people to invest in my race if I wasn’t willing to invest in it myself,” he told the newspaper.

Polis said in response to questions on Twitter that he would serve out the remainder of his current term.

"I currently plan to serve out my term to help the #resistance and fight Trump's radical agenda," he tweeted.

--This report was updated at 12:30 p.m.