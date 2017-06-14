Aide to Texas Rep. among those shot at baseball practice

An aide to Rep. Roger Williams Roger WilliamsAide to Texas Rep. among those shot at baseball practice Rep. Steve Scalise shot at GOP baseball practice House GOP not sold on Ryan’s tax reform plan MORE (R-Texas) was among those shot by a gunman at Republicans' congressional baseball game practice on Wednesday, according to the lawmaker's office.

The staff member who was shot is receiving medical attention.

Williams, who has been the coach of the GOP team since 2013, was not shot himself, the congressman's office said.

Please keep the member of my staff and all members of the congressional baseball team in your thoughts and prayers pic.twitter.com/wH4b6wXQhs — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that five people were taken to hospitals, including the suspect, after a shooting during the practice at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was also among those who were shot.