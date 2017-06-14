House lawmakers say the Congressional Baseball Game will still happen on Thursday despite Wednesday morning’s shooting of Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and several others at a GOP practice in Alexandria, Va.



Rep. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) told reporters that House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul RyanRyan: 'An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us' The Hill's 12:30 Report Congressional Baseball Game still on despite shooting MORE (R-Wis.) drew tremendous applause from members when he announced the game would go on.

"The congressional baseball game is going on tomorrow, as well it should" Rep. McSally says Speaker Ryan announced to standing ovation — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) June 14, 2017

Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.), who is on the Democrats' roster, tweeted that the game will continue as scheduled on Thursday evening.

“The #congressionalbaseballgame is on,” Swallwell tweeted. “We will play for charity, but also for the victims & the heroic officers who took down the shooter.”

Scalise, two Capitol Police officers and a congressional staffer were among five shot Wednesday morning. Scalise is expected to make a full recovery, while the alleged shooter has died from his injuries. Zack Barth, an aide to Rep. Roger Williams Roger WilliamsLawmakers recall the attack: 'I felt like I was back in Iraq' GOP rep. received threatening email with subject line 'One down, 216 to go...' after lawmaker shooting Capitol Hill shaken by baseball shooting MORE (R-Texas), was shot and posted on his Facebook that he is “okay.”

The Congressional Baseball Game has been played since 1909 and is a cherished event for Capitol Hill. Republicans and Democrats from both chambers face off once a year, with all proceeds going to charity.

Just after 2 p.m., the game's official Twitter account confirmed that Thursday was a go:

In light of today's tragic events, tomorrow's game will be held as scheduled. — Congressional Game (@thehillbaseball) June 14, 2017

Updated at 2:19 p.m.