 

Ryan: Trump's 'Morning Joe' attacks not appropriate

By Rebecca Savransky - 06/29/17 11:56 AM EDT

Speaker Paul RyanPaul Ryan Wasserman Schultz: Trump's views of women 'absolutely disgusting' The Hill's 12:30 Report Ryan: Trump's 'Morning Joe' attacks not appropriate MORE (R-Wis.) on Thursday criticized President Trump's Twitter attack on the co-hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" at his weekly press briefing. 

“Obviously, I don’t see that as an appropriate comment," Ryan said when asked about Trump's tweets a few hours earlier. 
 
“What we’re trying to do around here is improve the tone and the civility of the debate. And this obviously doesn’t help do that.”
 
Ryan said Congress is doing its job and will continue to focus on keeping its promises to the American people.

President Trump bashed the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, in tweets earlier Thursday that said Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" when he saw her late last year at his Florida resort.

"I heard poorly rated Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!" Trump tweeted.

The tweets drew swift backlash from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, who condemned Trump's attacks.

Trump's latest tweets come after a slew of attacks on various media outlets this week.

