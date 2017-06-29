Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Ryan Wasserman Schultz: Trump's views of women 'absolutely disgusting' The Hill's 12:30 Report Ryan: Trump's 'Morning Joe' attacks not appropriate MORE (R-Wis.) on Thursday criticized President Trump's Twitter attack on the co-hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" at his weekly press briefing.

“Obviously, I don’t see that as an appropriate comment," Ryan said when asked about Trump's tweets a few hours earlier.

“What we’re trying to do around here is improve the tone and the civility of the debate. And this obviously doesn’t help do that.”

Ryan said Congress is doing its job and will continue to focus on keeping its promises to the American people.