Paul Ryan on President Trump’s tweet about Mika Brzezinski: “Obviously, I don’t see that as an appropriate comment.” https://t.co/DMiHqmfl4v— CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2017
Speaker Paul RyanPaul Ryan Wasserman Schultz: Trump's views of women 'absolutely disgusting' The Hill's 12:30 Report Ryan: Trump's 'Morning Joe' attacks not appropriate MORE (R-Wis.) on Thursday criticized President Trump's Twitter attack on the co-hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" at his weekly press briefing.
President Trump bashed the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, in tweets earlier Thursday that said Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" when he saw her late last year at his Florida resort.
"I heard poorly rated Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!" Trump tweeted.
The tweets drew swift backlash from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, who condemned Trump's attacks.
Trump's latest tweets come after a slew of attacks on various media outlets this week.