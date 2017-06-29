Former national security adviser Susan Rice has agreed to meet with the House Intelligence Committee sometime next month as it continues to look into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, CNN reported Thursday.

Rice, who served in the Obama administration, has become a target for GOP lawmakers who say she mishandled classified intelligence documents.

President Trump and other top Republicans have pointed to allegations that Rice revealed the names of Trump transition team associates in intelligence reports in an attempt to leak negative information about the Trump campaign.

Rice has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Rice was on a witness list agreed to by both parties.

Rice will be another high-profile witness to be interviewed after fired FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence panel earlier this month.

Sen. Mark Warner Mark WarnerThe Hill's 12:30 Report Rice to have closed-door meeting with House Intelligence panel: report Our national parks need updates; Congress can help MORE (D-Va.), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN Thursday that the panel may need Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn to provide more records as their probe picks up.

"I think we may need more information,” the Democratic lawmaker said, referring to the files that the panel has already received from the two men.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr Richard Burr Rice to have closed-door meeting with House Intelligence panel: report Overnight Cybersecurity: New questions about 'ransomware' attack | Tensions between NSA chief, Trump over Russia | Senate panel asks states to publicize election hacks Trump trolling of Comey — not presidential MORE (R-N.C.) would reportedly not say when Rice or other high-profile Trump witnesses would meet with his panel.