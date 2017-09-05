House Intel subpoenas FBI, DOJ over Trump dossier

The House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed the FBI and Department of Justice for documents about a controversial dossier that linked President Trump to Russia.

The committee issued the two identical subpoenas on Aug. 24, requesting that both agencies hand over documents containing information about the dossier, the FBI’s relationship to its author and whether the FBI had supported an opposition research project against Trump in the last months of the 2016 presidential campaign, the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday.

The subpoenas set a deadline of Sept. 1 for the documents to be handed over, but it was extended to Sept. 14 after both departments missed the deadline, according to the Examiner.

The panel also issued subpoenas Tuesday to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) SessionsFreedom Caucus chairman backs Roy Moore in Alabama Senate race Kasich offers home for Dreamers in Ohio Graham: Let’s ‘pass the DREAM Act for better border security’ MORE to appear before the committee to say why they hadn’t handed over the documents.

"We got nothing," committee member Rep. Trey Gowdy Trey GowdyGowdy trolls Trump budget chief over frequent White House turnover Sanders, Warren have largest Facebook followings in Congress Congressional investigations — not just special counsels — strengthen our democracy MORE (R-S.C.) told the Examiner. "The witnesses have not been produced, and the documents have not been produced."

The controversial dossier, compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, contained unverified information about Trump that tied to him to Russia.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has also homed in on the dossier in their investigation into Russian election interference. The co-founder of the firm that ordered the dossier, Fusion GPS, spoke to investigators from that committee last month.