Ryan raises $6M in third quarter: report

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) has raised $6 million in this year's third quarter, Politico reported on Thursday.

In total, Ryan has raised nearly $39 million for Republicans in the House this year.

The Speaker this year has sent almost $30 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the report said. That is a large percentage of the $72 million total that has been raised by the NRCC in 2017.

"Since becoming Speaker almost two years ago, Ryan has kept up a frenetic travel schedule in support of House Republican members, while also spending significant amounts of time in Southern Wisconsin,” an aide to the Speaker told Politico.

“In 2017, Speaker Ryan has traveled to 30 states, nearly 65 cities, and has done almost 250 events on the road to help raise funds for Team Ryan, the NRCC, and members of the GOP conference. In DC, Speaker Ryan has done close to 50 events for Republican members, raising them over $4 million."

Ryan’s haul for this year comes as Republicans prepare for the 2018 election midterms.