GOP Rep. Gosar rules out bid for Flake's seat

Rep. Paul Gosar Paul GosarHouse conservatives: Rove's criticism 'wrong and misguided' House votes to block funding for EPA methane pollution rule McCain needs to start showing my constituents more respect MORE (R-Ariz.) is ruling out a bid for outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeAuthorizing military force is necessary, but insufficient Republicans jockey for position on immigration McCain, Flake warn against 'politically-motivated penalties' for Canadian defense firm MORE's (R-Ariz.) seat, saying instead that he will seek reelection in the House.

“Everybody has to make tough decisions in their lifetime, and Congressman Gosar respects Senator Jeff Flake’s decision to do what he thought was best for his family and for the state of Arizona,” Gosar's spokeswoman, Faith Vander Voort, said in a statement to The Daily Beast.

“Although the state needs a strong conservative at the helm, Congressman Gosar will seek reelection for his seat in the House of Representatives in 2018. His heart lies with Arizona’s Fourth Congressional District, and as one of our nation’s most efficient Members of Congress," the statement said.

Gosar's decision comes just one day after Flake announced he would not be seeking reelection in 2018 and issued a stinging rebuke of President Trump on the Senate floor.

David Bossie, a prominent conservative and head of Citizens United Political Victory Fund, floated Gosar's name as a potential Senate primary challenger a day before Flake's resignation. In a Fox News op-ed, Bossie called Gosar "a dynamite conservative reformer to retire the anti-Trump, pro-amnesty, pro-Washington candidate Senator Jeff Flake."

Trump's allies have met with candidates who were looking to challenge Flake and appear to favor former state Sen. Kelli Ward (R), who had already announced a bid for the seat.

Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Several GOP names have been floated since Flake announced plans to retire after his term, including Reps. Martha McSally, Trent Franks Trent FranksOvernight Health Care: House passes 20-week abortion ban | GOP gives ground over ObamaCare fix | Price exit sets off speculation over replacement House passes 20-week abortion ban Trump administration backs 20-week abortion ban MORE and David Schweikert, as well as Arizona state Treasurer Jeff DeWitt and businesswoman Christine Jones.