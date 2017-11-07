Sessions to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week

Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsDallas Morning News: Cornyn ‘betrays’ GOP by backing Roy Moore Overnight Regulation: Trump declares opioids a public health emergency | Mark Kelly lobbied Scalise on guns | Warren rips plans to ease bank oversight | Coal industry advocate tapped for mining regulator Bipartisan groups call on DOJ to scrutinize AT&T-Time Warner merger MORE is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee next Tuesday as part of its probe into Russian interference in the presidential election, The Hill confirmed on Tuesday.

Sessions's appearance will allow Democrats on the panel to pepper the Justice Department chief about his past statements concerning exchanges with Russian officials during the time he served the Trump campaign last year.

Democrats are particularly interested in his ties to former Trump campaign staffer George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about contacts with Russians. Court documents revealed that Papadopoulos had offered to set up a meeting between Moscow and then-candidate Donald Trump Donald John TrumpIntel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it Overnight Tech: Twitter bans ads from Russian media | Dem says she was targeted by Russian bot | House Judiciary to hold hearing on net neutrality Democrats dig for Russian connection and uncover environmentalists MORE.

They want to know why Sessions, then a Republican senator from Alabama, failed to previously disclose Papadopoulos's offer to use his contacts and set up a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2016.

Sessions previously told lawmakers that he was "not aware of any of those" contacts between Russian officials and Trump campaign surrogates.

Before his hearing, every Democratic member of the Judiciary panel sent a letter to Sessions about their growing list of questions surrounding Kremlin ties to the Trump campaign.

Reuters first reported that Sessions would appear before a congressional committee on Monday.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are also interested in talking to Sessions on this matter.