Democratic lawmaker has triple bypass

Rep. Mark Pocan Mark Pocan Congress faces a crucial test on war powers Congress, end America's role in Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE (D-Wis.) on Wednesday underwent a triple bypass surgery as a pre-emptive measure for a cardiac issue.

“The surgery went well and Mark is looking forward to a speedy recovery so he can return to Washington soon to continue fighting for the people of Wisconsin,” his office said in a press release.

Pocan had the surgery performed at UnityPoint Health-Meriter in Madison.

Pocan, 53, represents Wisconsin’s second congressional district. He was first elected in 2012.