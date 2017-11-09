Democrats expand House map after election victories

House Democrats, bullish on their prospects in 2018 after election victories across the nation, are expanding the number of GOP-held districts they plan to target in their effort to win back the chamber.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) on Thursday released a list of 91 total House districts it plans to target in next year’s midterm elections. Democrats need to win 24 seats to win back the House.

That list includes 11 new districts, including Speaker Paul Ryan Paul RyanGOP rep: Virginia defeat 'a referendum' on Trump administration After Texas shooting, lawmakers question whether military has systemic reporting problem Pence: Praying 'takes nothing away' from trying to figure out causes behind mass shooting MORE's (R-Wis.) and three held by longtime GOP incumbents who recently announced plans to leave Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of those, retiring centrist Rep. Charlie Dent Charles(Charlie) Wieder DentGOP Rep. LoBiondo to retire Retirements shine spotlight on GOP term limits for chairs Sunday shows preview: Party leaders hit circuit after Brazile DNC revelation MORE’s (R-Pa.) eastern Pennsylvania swing district will likely be the most competitive. Dent was considered a particularly skilled incumbent who would be tough to beat, but an open seat will make it up for grabs next year.

The DCCC is also expanding its map for far-reaching districts that would be tough to flip even in a tidal wave for Democrats, like the ones held by Ryan and House GOP Conference Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers Cathy McMorris RodgersOvernight Regulation: Trump pick for USDA job withdraws amid Mueller scrutiny | Powell tapped for Fed | Female GOP lawmakers offer paid leave plan | Feds launch program for drone deliveries House female Republicans offer paid leave plan The quest for tax reform is Ryan’s moment of truth MORE (R-Wash.).

Other newly-added districts include those held by Reps. Pat Tiberi (R-Ohio) and Lamar Smith (R-Texas), who are both not seeking reelection; Rep. Mia Love Ludmya (Mia) LoveGingrich slams consumer protection panel's data collection Mia Love pays back taxpayers for another flight 4 things Planned Parenthood's president admitted under oath MORE (R-Utah); Rep. Lou Barletta Louis (Lou) James BarlettaGOP Senate hopefuls reluctant to back McConnell as leader Trump gives Barletta edge in crowded Pa. primary Trump sells tax reform with trucker backdrop in Pennsylvania MORE (R-Pa.), who is running for Senate; Rep. Pete King Peter (Pete) Thomas KingGOP criticism of tax bill grows, but few ready to vote against it Ryan: Enforcing existing laws would have prevented Texas massacre Trump administration cancels immigration benefits for 5K people MORE (R-N.Y.); Rep. Trey Hollingsworth Joseph (Trey) Albert HollingsworthDemocrats expand House map after election victories MORE (R-Ind.); Rep. Tom McClintock Thomas (Tom) Milller McClintockHouse passes bill to speed permitting for dams, reservoirs House GOP leaders whipping debt-limit bill headed for death in Senate GOP lawmaker resigns from Freedom Caucus MORE (R-Calif.); and Rep. Glenn Grothman Glenn S. GrothmanDemocrats expand House map after election victories GOP lawmaker looks to block EPA ozone rule Controversial state senator wins GOP nod MORE (R-Wis.).

“The DCCC has successfully built the largest battlefield in over a decade, with strong campaigns ready to win tough races across the map in 2018,” DCCC Chairman Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) wrote in a memo.

The memo cites the number of House GOP retirements as a sign of momentum for Democratic challengers in newly open seats.

Fourteen House members have announced their plans to retire this year, which is still below the historical average of 22 per election cycle. All but two of the 14 retiring lawmakers are Republicans.

Tiberi plans to leave the House by the end of January to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable, while former House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz Jason ChaffetzCurtis wins Chaffetz's former Utah House seat Top Oversight Dem pushes back on Uranium One probe Tapper hits Fox, Hannity over 'Allahu Akbar' comments after NY terror attack MORE (R-Utah) resigned earlier this year to take a position at Fox News.

Seventeen other lawmakers, roughly split between the two parties, are running for other offices.

“In general, eliminating the power of incumbency creates a great deal of advantage for House Democratic challengers,” Luján wrote.

The DCCC had initially outlined 80 battlefield districts, which Luján said now have “viable candidates” in all but five of them.

The widespread Democratic victories in Virginia, New Jersey, Washington state and elsewhere on Tuesday night have given momentum to a party left deep in the minority after President Trump’s unexpected win in 2016.

Polls leading up to Tuesday’s elections had suggested the race for Virginia governor would be competitive, with Democrat Ralph Northam holding a narrow lead. But Northam ultimately defeated Republican Ed Gillespie, who had echoed Trump’s culture war appeals in his campaign ads, by 9 points due to a surge in Democratic turnout.

Virginia Democrats are also unexpectedly close to winning control of the House of Delegates, with some races still not yet called.

Recent polls have shown Democrats with a significant advantage in the generic ballot asking voters which party should control the House.

Trump’s job approval also remains anemic at around 38 percent, according to recent polls. Presidents have historically seen their party lose seats in Congress during midterm elections in their first terms.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday compared Trump’s low approval rating to that of former President George W. Bush before Democrats won the House in 2006.

“That means we get the fresh recruits and they get the retirements. We get the A-Team,” Pelosi said at a press conference.