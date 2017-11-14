Ryan: House to mandate anti-sexual harassment training

Speaker Paul Ryan Paul RyanGOP rep: Virginia defeat 'a referendum' on Trump administration After Texas shooting, lawmakers question whether military has systemic reporting problem Pence: Praying 'takes nothing away' from trying to figure out causes behind mass shooting MORE (R-Wis.) said Tuesday that the House will adopt a policy to require anti-sexual harassment training for all members and staff.

Ryan made the announcement hours after the House Administration Committee held a hearing to discuss the House's sexual harassment policies and resources available for staff to report complaints.

"Going forward, the House will adopt a policy of mandatory anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training for all Members and staff. Our goal is not only to raise awareness, but also make abundantly clear that harassment in any form has no place in this institution," Ryan said in a statement.

At the Tuesday hearing, two female lawmakers said that current male members of Congress have been accused of sexual harassment. Neither would name the alleged harassers.

“In fact, there are two members of Congress, Republican and Democrat, right now, who serve, who have been subject to review or not have been subject to review, but have engaged in sexual harassment," Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) said in testimony.

Speier had previously shared her own experience as a congressional staffer in the 1970s, when a chief of staff forcibly kissed her.

Rep. Barbara Comstock Barbara Jean ComstockWilson endorses Foxx as next House Education chairman House transfers DC Metro board appointments to DOT Dems target DC-area GOP rep on Metro funding MORE (R-Va.), a member of the Administration Committee, shared a story of a male lawmaker who asked a young female staffer to bring materials to his residence. He greeted her at the door dressed only in a towel and then exposed himself. The staffer quit her job after the incident, according to Comstock.

Comstock said she had heard the story secondhand and did not know the identity of the lawmaker except that he is still serving in Congress.

A third female lawmaker, Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Calif.), told The Associated Press earlier this month that when she first came to Congress, a male colleague repeatedly ogled her and touched her inappropriately on the House floor.

Sanchez declined to name the harasser, but said he is also still a current member of Congress.

“I want to especially thank my colleagues who shared their stories,” Ryan said in his statement.

The Senate passed a resolution last week to require members and staff to undergo sexual harassment awareness training. Until now, the training has only been voluntary for Capitol Hill employees.

Speier has introduced legislation to require annual training for members and staff. It’s unclear if Speier’s measure or something similar will be used to establish the new policy for the House.