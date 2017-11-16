House GOP campaign chairman joins calls for Moore to step aside

The head of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) called on Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore to step aside on Thursday in response to a growing number of women accusing Moore of sexual misconduct.

"I think that Roy Moore should step aside," NRCC Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day."

"I do believe these women," he said.

Stivers, who had previously donated to Moore's campaign, joins a growing number of Republicans calling for Moore to give up his Senate bid.

"I've subsequently asked for my money back," Stivers said about the fundraising he did for Moore this month.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) have both cut fundraising ties with Moore's campaign in the wake of the allegations, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.) and Speaker Paul Ryan Paul RyanGOP rep: Virginia defeat 'a referendum' on Trump administration After Texas shooting, lawmakers question whether military has systemic reporting problem Pence: Praying 'takes nothing away' from trying to figure out causes behind mass shooting MORE (R-Wis.) have called on the former judge to step aside.

The Washington Post published a report last week that included an account from one woman, Leigh Corfman, who said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her in 1979 when she was 14.

The publication reported on Wednesday that two additional women had accused Moore of making unwanted advances toward them in the past.

Moore has shown no sign he is willing to hang up his bid for Senate and has said the accusations against him are not true and are politically motivated.

The anti-establishment candidate fired back at McConnell in a tweet on Wednesday, telling the Senate leader to "bring it on" in a tweet.