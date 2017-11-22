Dem calls for Conyers to step down from Judiciary post during investigation

Rep. Gregory Meeks Gregory Weldon MeeksFCC votes to limit program funding internet access for low-income communities Clinton seeks to build African-American bulwark Ethics: Lawmakers didn’t ‘knowingly’ break rules with Azerbaijan gifts MORE (D-N.Y.) called on Rep. John Conyers John James ConyersReport: Conyers settled wrongful dismissal complaint over 'sexual advances' Gun reformers search for the next bump stock Overnight Regulation: Senate tax bill to include ObamaCare mandate repeal | Sessions sidesteps questions on WH influence on AT&T merger | Dems seek more transparency on student borrower rule MORE Jr. (D-Mich.) to step down as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, amid the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

"I really think that probably the appropriate thing right now is he should step down as the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee. And be subject to this ethics investigation," Meeks, who serves on the Congressional Black Caucus with Conyers, told CNN.

"So, it can be determined whether or not there is a practice or pattern, and then appropriate consideration should be made at that time as soon as the ethics committee finishes its review," he continued.

Meeks's comments come a day after the House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday that it had launched a probe into the sexual harassment allegations against Conyers.

The Ethics Committee announcement came shortly after House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiDems to FCC: Force Sinclair to sell stations for merger approval Pelosi blasts California Republicans for supporting tax bill Juan Williams: The politics of impeachment MORE (D-Calif.) called for an investigation into her colleague.

BuzzFeed News originally obtained documents that showed former staff members saying Conyers, on multiple occasions, made sexual advances toward female aides that included requests for sexual favors and touching them inappropriately.

Conyers has admitted he took part in a settlement with a former female employee who accused him of sexual misconduct in order to avoid litigation in 2015. But the congressman denied the allegations, saying he made the settlement to avoid litigation.

"My office resolved the allegations — with an express denial of liability — in order to save all involved from the rigors of protracted litigation," he said.