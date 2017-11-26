Pelosi: Conyers an 'icon' who deserves 'due process'

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiDems to FCC: Force Sinclair to sell stations for merger approval Pelosi blasts California Republicans for supporting tax bill Juan Williams: The politics of impeachment MORE (D-Calif.) said in an interview broadcast Sunday that Rep. John Conyers John James ConyersReport: Conyers settled wrongful dismissal complaint over 'sexual advances' Gun reformers search for the next bump stock Overnight Regulation: Senate tax bill to include ObamaCare mandate repeal | Sessions sidesteps questions on WH influence on AT&T merger | Dems seek more transparency on student borrower rule MORE (D-Mich.) deserves “due process” in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations that have been leveled against him.

“That’s for the ethics committee to review,” Pelosi told NBC’s “Meet the Press” when asked if she believes the allegations.

“We are strengthened by due process,” she added.

Pelosi also called Conyers an “icon in our country.”

“He has done a great deal to protect women - Violence Against Women Act, which the left - right-wing - is now quoting me as praising him for his work on that, and he did great work on that,” she said.

“As John reviews his case," she added, "I believe ... he will do the right thing.”

Conyers last week acknowledged that he settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015, but denied the sexual harassment accusations made against him by a former female aide.

The House Ethics Committee said last week that it has opened a probe into the allegations against Conyers, which include accusations of unwanted sexual advances.

Pelosi in the interview on Sunday called for an end to non-disclosure agreements that prevent sexual misconduct accusations from coming to light.