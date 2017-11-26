Conyers stepping aside as ranking Dem on House Judiciary Committee

Rep. John Conyers John James ConyersReport: Conyers settled wrongful dismissal complaint over 'sexual advances' Gun reformers search for the next bump stock Overnight Regulation: Senate tax bill to include ObamaCare mandate repeal | Sessions sidesteps questions on WH influence on AT&T merger | Dems seek more transparency on student borrower rule MORE Jr. (D-Mich.) announced he is stepping aside as the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee pending an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

“After careful consideration and in light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me, I have notified the Democratic Leader of my request to step aside as Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee during the investigation of these matters," he said in a statement on Sunday.

“I deny these allegations, many of which were raised by documents reportedly paid for by a partisan alt-right blogger. I very much look forward to vindicating myself and my family before the House Committee on Ethics," he added.

Conyers's attorney last week maintained that the lawmaker would not resign from the post as the House Ethics Committee investigates into the allegations.

The Ethics Committee opened an investigation into Conyers after BuzzFeed News reported last week that Conyers settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 with a former employee who alleged she was fired because she would not "succumb to [his] sexual advances."

Other staffers alleged that he made requests for sexual favors, inappropriately touched staffers and used congressional resources to transport women that they believed he was having sexual relationships with at the time.

Shortly the report was published, another woman came forward with allegations that the lawmaker harassed and verbally abused her while she worked for him in the 1990s.

Mike Cernovich, a Trump supporter who has pushed conspiracy theories such as "Pizzagate," provided the documents to BuzzFeed News after reportedly paying $10,000 for the records. BuzzFeed said it independently confirmed the documents' authenticity.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiDems to FCC: Force Sinclair to sell stations for merger approval Pelosi blasts California Republicans for supporting tax bill Juan Williams: The politics of impeachment MORE (D-Calif.) in statement about Conyers's decision to step aside stressed that “zero tolerance means consequences.”

“We must ensure the Congress has a climate of dignity and respect with zero tolerance,” she added.

During an appearance earlier Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," Pelosi called Conyers an "icon" who deserves "due process."

Conyers, the longest-serving member of the House, has said he will "fully cooperate" with the Ethics Committee's investigation.

His announcement came after several Democratic lawmakers called for him to step down from his powerful post.

One of his House colleagues, Rep. Kathleen Rice Kathleen Maura RiceNRA spokeswoman calls for Democrat to resign after calling NRA ‘threat’ Dem rips into Conway, Spicer for misstatements on terror attacks Another House Dem comes out against Iran nuclear deal MORE (D-N.Y.) on Friday, also called for the Michigan lawmaker to resign amid the allegations.

--This report was updated at 1:00 p.m.