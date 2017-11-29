Conyers does not plan to resign: report

An attorney for Rep. John Conyers John James ConyersHarassment allegations knock Dems off message Pelosi sides with Conyers accuser day after calling him an 'icon' Dems jockey for position in Judiciary fight MORE Jr. (D-Mich.) said Wednesday the congressman has no plans to resign following sexual misconduct allegations against him, The Associated Press reported.

Arnold Reed, a Detroit-based attorney, told the AP that Conyers is going fight claims of sexual misconduct, and that anyone making such claims should be able to back them up.

Conyers is reportedly facing pressure from the Congressional Black Caucus and other lawmakers to step down following sexual misconduct allegations from former staffers.

BuzzFeed News first reported on Nov. 20 that Conyers settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 after a former employee accused him of firing her for resisting his “sexual advances.”

Documents showed that other women described Conyers as making unwanted sexual advances. Multiple other women have since come forward and accused Conyers of similar misconduct.

Conyers flew back to Detroit late Tuesday because of safety concerns for his family. Reed said Conyers will return to the capitol when he feels it’s safe to go back, the AP reported.

Conyers has denied the allegations, but acknowledged he settled the wrongful termination case to avoid litigation.

Conyers stepped down Sunday as the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.

The House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into Conyers.

Conyers is the longest-serving current member of the House, having been elected in 1964.

-Updated 5:27 p.m.