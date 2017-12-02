Michigan Dem Sander Levin to retire from Congress

Longtime Rep. Sander Levin Sander (Sandy) Martin LevinLevin demands review of alleged fraud in Michigan's jobless benefits program Key Democrat opposes Pacific trade deal House approves 2B tax plan MORE (D-Mich.) plans to retire at the end of his current term, his chief of staff said Saturday.

Levin, who has served in Congress for nearly 35 years, plans to make his retirement announcement later this weekend, The Detroit News reported.

His son, Andy Levin, as well as state Sen. Steve Bieda (D), are reportedly thought to be likely contenders to replace the congressman.

Levin, 86, has served for years on the House Ways and Means Committee, playing an influential role in recent years.

Levin was the highest-ranking Democrat on the panel from 2010 to 2016, and was chairman during the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyLeading House Democrat: Franken and Conyers should resign Red state lawmakers find blue state piggy bank Live coverage: Day two of the Ways and Means GOP tax bill markup MORE (D-N.Y.) said in a statement that Levin "will be long-remembered as a steadfast champion for hard-working families in Michigan and across America."

"His tireless pursuits on behalf of working men and women on tax policy, health care, and trade have shaped the lives of millions of Americans for the better. It was an honor to serve with him and to call him a friend," Crowley said.

“I know Sandy will remain a champion for these issues even after his retirement. I wish him and Dr. Cole a peaceful and well-deserved retirement.”

The news of his retirement comes as another longtime Democratic Michigan congressman is mulling resigning from his post amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Rep. John Conyers John James ConyersEthics panel asks for details of past harassment cases against serving lawmakers Rep. Speier: Conyers's pattern of conduct 'is that of a predator' CBC Dem: Resignation is Conyers's decision MORE Jr. (D-Mich.) will decide in the coming days whether he will depart his post amid the claims, according to his lawyer.

Updated: 2:55 p.m.