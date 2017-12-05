Dem says he will force House vote on impeachment Wednesday

In a House speech, Green said three prominent Democrats have asked to meet with him to discuss the impeachment of President Trump.

"I will meet with them in my office and here's what I will say: I will tell them that impeachment is not about Democrats," Green said.

"That it's not about Republicans. I will them that it's about democracy," he said.

Green said impeachment is about government "of the people, by the people, for the people."

"I will tell them that I refuse to sit on the sidelines while the world is considering one of the great issues of our time," he said. "I will tell them that tomorrow, we will bring articles of impeachment to the floor of the Congress of the United States of America for a vote."

Green said last week he will force a House floor vote to impeach President Trump this week.

"Next week, there will be a vote to impeach," Green said last week during a House floor speech.

He said last week he refuses to stand idly by as a "billionaire bigot does irreparable harm to my country."

The actual House vote will likely only be a procedural vote.

The impeachment effort is sure to fail, since Republicans control the House. But Democrats who have said it's too early to discuss impeachment could also oppose the measure.