Dem says he will force House vote on impeachment Wednesday

Green is among a handful of Democrats who have been agitating for Trump's impeachment for months. In October, he unveiled his articles of impeachment, which state that Trump is "fueling an alt-right hate machine" that's "causing immediate injury to American society."
He declined to force a vote at the time he originally introduced the articles, saying he wanted to let the pubic and fellow lawmakers review them. But he later pledged to force a vote by Christmas.
Six House Democrats also introduced articles of impeachment last month, with Reps. Steve CohenStephen (Steve) Ira CohenDems resurface Flynn's 'lock her up' comments after Mueller charges House Dem pledges vote to impeach Trump next week Juan Williams: The politics of impeachment MORE (Tenn.), Luis Gutiérrez (Ill.), Marcia FudgeMarcia Louise FudgeHouse Dem pledges vote to impeach Trump next week House Dems introduce articles of impeachment against Trump Lawmakers push regulators on how Amazon's Whole Foods deal could affect 'food deserts' MORE (Ohio), John YarmuthJohn Allen YarmuthHouse Dem pledges vote to impeach Trump next week House passes sweeping tax bill in huge victory for GOP House Dems introduce articles of impeachment against Trump MORE (Ky.), Adriano EspaillatAdriano de Jesus Espaillat CabralHouse Dem pledges vote to impeach Trump next week Lawmakers discuss how to curb partisanship Gutiérrez leaving Congress, rules out bid for mayor, governor MORE (N.Y.) and Green as its sponsors.