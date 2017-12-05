FEATURED:

 

Dem says he will force House vote on impeachment Wednesday

By Rebecca Savransky - 12/05/17 10:56 AM EST
 
In a House speech, Green said three prominent Democrats have asked to meet with him to discuss the impeachment of President Trump.
 
"I will meet with them in my office and here's what I will say: I will tell them that impeachment is not about Democrats," Green said.
 
"That it's not about Republicans. I will them that it's about democracy," he said.
 
Green said impeachment is about government "of the people, by the people, for the people."
 
"I will tell them that I refuse to sit on the sidelines while the world is considering one of the great issues of our time," he said. "I will tell them that tomorrow, we will bring articles of impeachment to the floor of the Congress of the United States of America for a vote."
 
Green said last week he will force a House floor vote to impeach President Trump this week.
 
"Next week, there will be a vote to impeach," Green said last week during a House floor speech. 
 
He said last week he refuses to stand idly by as a "billionaire bigot does irreparable harm to my country."
 
The actual House vote will likely only be a procedural vote.
 
The impeachment effort is sure to fail, since Republicans control the House. But Democrats who have said it's too early to discuss impeachment could also oppose the measure.

Green is among a handful of Democrats who have been agitating for Trump's impeachment for months. In October, he unveiled his articles of impeachment, which state that Trump is "fueling an alt-right hate machine" that's "causing immediate injury to American society."

He declined to force a vote at the time he originally introduced the articles, saying he wanted to let the pubic and fellow lawmakers review them. But he later pledged to force a vote by Christmas.

Six House Democrats also introduced articles of impeachment last month, with Reps. Steve CohenStephen (Steve) Ira CohenDems resurface Flynn's 'lock her up' comments after Mueller charges House Dem pledges vote to impeach Trump next week Juan Williams: The politics of impeachment MORE (Tenn.), Luis Gutiérrez (Ill.), Marcia FudgeMarcia Louise FudgeHouse Dem pledges vote to impeach Trump next week House Dems introduce articles of impeachment against Trump Lawmakers push regulators on how Amazon's Whole Foods deal could affect 'food deserts' MORE (Ohio), John YarmuthJohn Allen YarmuthHouse Dem pledges vote to impeach Trump next week House passes sweeping tax bill in huge victory for GOP House Dems introduce articles of impeachment against Trump MORE (Ky.), Adriano EspaillatAdriano de Jesus Espaillat CabralHouse Dem pledges vote to impeach Trump next week Lawmakers discuss how to curb partisanship Gutiérrez leaving Congress, rules out bid for mayor, governor MORE (N.Y.) and Green as its sponsors.

