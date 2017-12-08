House committee goes after Patagonia for suing Trump

The House Natural Resources Committee ripped outdoor retailer Patagonia on Friday, saying the company was lying to the public about President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE's decision to cut the size of two national monuments in Utah.

The committee tweeted out an image that mocked Patagonia's announcement that it would sue the administration over the decision.

"The assertion that 'the president stole your land' is designed to mislead and terrify the uninformed. Their deception speaks volumes about their contempt for rural Americans in Utah," the committee said in a statement.

"Of course, Patagonia, a self-interested corporation like any other, knows the truth, but they don't care. Lies and distortions are better for their bottom line," the statement said.

Trump announced on Monday he would shrink the size of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. He argued that Utahans have asked for the change. Patagonia, though, claims the move is "illegal."

"We've fought to protect these places since we were founded and now we'll continue that fight in the courts," Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario said in a statement.