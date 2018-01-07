Top Dem: 'We have a seriously flawed human being in the Oval Office'

Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father Erik Prince says meeting with Russian banker unrelated to Trump campaign MORE (D-Calif.) in a Sunday show interview said the United States has “a seriously flawed” person occupying the White House, referring to President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE.

“The big question for us, though, is you know, plainly we have a seriously flawed human being in the Oval Office,” Schiff said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Will those flaws be allowed to permeate the whole of government?”

Schiff, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said he does not think anyone is shocked by the revelations in Michael Wolff’s new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” about how Trump's inner circle views the president's capability to do his job.

“I don't think there is anyone in Congress, frankly, of either party, who does not concur at least privately with those observations and concerns,” Schiff said.

“Certainly, very few are willing to express them publicly in Congress and I think that's to the detriment of our institution.”

Trump on Saturday defended his mental fitness, suggesting he is “a very stable genius.”

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star ... to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!”