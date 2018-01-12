DNC vice chair calls for Dems to back 'clean' DREAM Act

Democratic National Committee Vice Chairman Keith Ellison Keith Maurice EllisonDemocrats turn on Al Franken The nearly 60 Dems who voted for impeachment Franken resignation could upend Minnesota races MORE (D-Mich.) on Friday called on Democrats to support a "clean" DREAM Act.

"If you are a Democrat who doesn't like a clean DREAM Act, we're going to have some problems. And don't count on me to protect you. You're on your own with that," Ellison told Democrats in Pennsylvania in video obtained by the Republican National Committee.

"That's right, a clean DREAM Act. And there cannot be one single politician in the state of Pennsylvania who is in a state of confusion about how you feel. We're going to make it perfectly clear to all of them on a repeated basis. And yes, we have a litmus test," he said.

President Trump announced last year that he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in March, which permits certain immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children to work and go to school without fear of deportation.

The DREAM Act would provide those immigrants with a path to citizenship and several top Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), have called for a "clean" bill.

Trump said on Tuesday he wants a "bill of love" to address the Obama-era DACA program, while appearing to voice support for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's (D-Calif.) proposal of a "clean" DACA fix in brokering a deal to avoid a government shutdown.

While a bipartisan group of senators indicated this week that they clinched a deal to address those affected by Trump's DACA decision, they faced pushback from the president and GOP leadership.

Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) were told on Thursday during a meeting at the White House that the president was not ready to sign the bill.