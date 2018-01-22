Scalise returns to Capitol after post-shooting surgery

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseGOP leaders pitch children's health funding in plan to avert shutdown Scalise ‘resting comfortably’ after follow-up surgery from shooting Scalise to undergo another surgery after shooting MORE (R-La.) returned to the Capitol on Monday for the first time since he underwent surgery earlier this month as part of his recovery from being shot over the summer.

Scalise arrived to cast an expected vote later in the afternoon to reopen the government after a three-day shutdown.

He underwent surgery Jan. 10 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he has received treatment since he was shot in the hip in June. Scalise was released from the hospital Monday.

“I had a major surgery 12 days ago, and it was very successful, but it took a long recovery. But I’m feeling great,” Scalise told reporters.

Scalise is still using crutches to walk and has been using a motorized wheelchair to move around the Capitol.

Scalise said he plans to run for reelection and for another term as majority whip as he continues with his recovery.

“Absolutely,” Scalise said. “I love this job. I’ll be running for election.”

Scalise told reporters later Monday that the Jan. 10 operation lasted eight hours. He expects he'll have to undergo one more less-intense surgery in about two and a half months.

"It was a big deal. The next one will not be anything like that. But every time you go under the knife, you gotta say some prayers to make sure it comes out okay. This one went real well," Scalise said.

A gunman shot four people, including Scalise, while GOP lawmakers practiced for the Congressional Baseball Game at a field in Alexandria, Va., in June.

Scalise nearly died after suffering a gunshot wound to his hip. He first returned to the Capitol in September.

Rep. Patrick McHenry Patrick Timothy McHenryGOP leaders pitch children's health funding in plan to avert shutdown House GOP set for big tax win Top Republican predicts Christmas Eve vote on tax revamp MORE (R-N.C.), the chief deputy whip, has assisted with Scalise's responsibilities during his absences.

—Updated at 6:37 p.m.