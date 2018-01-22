Ethics panel opens probe into GOP lawmaker accused of sexual harassment

The House Ethics Committee announced Monday that it is opening an investigation into allegations that Rep. Patrick Meehan (R-Pa.) sexually harassed a staffer and misused his office budget to pay a settlement.

The investigation comes after The New York Times reported over the weekend that Meehan used thousands of taxpayer dollars to settle a complaint after a former female staffer accused him of making unwanted romantic advances.



Following the story’s publication, Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) urged Meehan to repay the full cost of the settlement and moved to strip Meehan of his position on the Ethics Committee.





Meehan submitted himself to the Ethics panel for review following the conversation with Ryan.

The Ethics Committee noted that Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) will take over the slot previously occupied by Meehan.

The Times reported that the settlement was paid from Meehan’s congressional office fund, which would have allowed it to be disguised as salary. Meehan’s office denies the allegations.

The House is expected to consider a bipartisan overhaul of Capitol Hill’s sexual harassment policies in the coming weeks.

The bill unveiled last week would bar lawmakers accused of harassment from using their office budgets to pay for settlements, and streamline the reporting process for staffers to file complaints.

Another lawmaker, Rep. Blake Farenthold Randolph (Blake) Blake FarentholdThis week: Time running out for Congress to avoid shutdown Woman accuses New York state senator of sexual misconduct Republicans on the run: Retirements could be trouble for Trump and party MORE (R-Texas), recently acknowledged that he agreed to a $84,000 settlement after a former staffer accused him of sexual harassment. The settlement was paid from a special fund operated by the Treasury for Capitol Hill workplace settlements, not from his office budget.

Farenthold has pledged to take out a personal loan to pay back taxpayers.